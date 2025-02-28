Roundup: Board of Ethics / Consumer spending / Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Right to privacy: The Louisiana Board of Ethics will allow statewide elected officials and more high-ranking government employees to keep their home addresses off forms posted online. A state law requires home addresses for 33 state elected officials and high-ranking appointees to be included in paperwork that’s posted on the ethics board’s public website, but board members determined earlier this month a state constitutional right to privacy overrides that obligation. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Pulling back: U.S. consumers unexpectedly pulled back on spending on goods like cars in January amid extreme winter weather, and a slowdown in services, if sustained, may raise concerns about the resilience of the economy. Inflation-adjusted consumer spending fell 0.5%, marking the biggest monthly decline in almost four years after a robust holiday season. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Winding down: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Trump-appointed leadership plans to fire nearly all its 1,700 employees while “winding down” the agency, according to testimony from employees. In a trove of statements released late Thursday, federal employees said that the mass layoff was discussed in meetings they attended this month with senior CFPB leaders and members of Elon Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Read more from CNBC.