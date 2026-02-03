Roundup: Blake Miguez / Saturday’s special election / US commercial deals  

A change in plans: State Sen. Blake Miguez today announced he is entering the race for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, seeking to replace Rep. Julia Letlow as she campaigns for the U.S. Senate. In conjunction with the announcement, Miguez, a Republican, is suspending his U.S. Senate bid to oust incumbent Bill Cassidy.

What to know: Voters across six Louisiana parishes head to the polls Saturday to fill five vacant seats in the state Legislature, a shake-up that includes one Senate race and four House contests. The most closely watched race is in Senate District 3, left open when former state Sen. Joe Bouie stepped down to become chancellor of Southern University New Orleans, or SUNO, drawing a crowded Democratic field with deep political ties and contrasting résumés. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Volume drops: U.S. commercial real estate deal volume fell 20% in December, marking a second straight monthly decline, according to Moody’s. Still, full-year data points to cautious stabilization, with the office sector emerging as a surprise bright spot amid return-to-office mandates and AI-driven job growth, even as higher rates continue to weigh on the broader market. Read the full story from CNBC.