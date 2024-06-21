Roundup: Black bear season / Climate crisis awareness / Pet rescue closing

Hunting: A new bill reestablishing a black bear hunting season in Louisiana was signed by Gov. Jeff Landry on Tuesday. Officials say the black bear, which was once endangered, has now reached a population of around 1,200, which is healthy enough to be hunted. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Lights for a cause: The Louisiana Capitol building was among 13 landmarks across the country that were lit up Thursday for “Show Your Stripes Day.” The lighted “warming stripes” on public spaces and iconic landmarks is part of an effort to raise awareness of the climate crisis and demand that action be taken. Read the full announcement.

Shuttering indefinitely: Gonzales-based Rescue Alliance, a cat rescue group, announced on social media Thursday that it will close its adoption and rescue center while it fundraises for a new office space. The nonprofit announced that it will move to a foster-only approach until it can get a new building. Read more from WVLA-TV.