Roundup: Bird flu / Ten Commandments / Airfare cost 

Cat diagnosed with it: The state of Louisiana identified a case of a domestic cat with bird flu in New Orleans, according to a spokesperson from the city’s health department and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. The cat was collected earlier this month and diagnosed with bird flu a week later. Early this month, the state health department announced that a person in Louisiana died from the bird flu. The patient had been hospitalized since December. Read more from the Louisiana Illuminator.

Back in court: Louisiana schools are caught in a legal battle over a new law requiring Ten Commandments displays in all public K-12 and state-funded university classrooms. The law, which took effect Jan. 1, has led to uncertainty as schools await guidance. While the state issued compliance guidelines, opponents have threatened lawsuits if the posters are displayed. A panel of judges heard arguments on the mandate Thursday. Read more The Associated Press.

Higher prices: Higher airfare is in store this year as strong demand and limited capacity growth prompt airlines to flex their pricing power. Fare-tracking platform Hopper this month said domestic “good deal” U.S. airfare in January is at $304, up 12% over last year, with more domestic flights going for more than they did last year through at least June. Read more from CNBC.