Roundup: Bike + Pedestrian Master Plan / Unemployment / HHS layoffs

Updating the bike paths: BREC’s Planning and Engineering Department is holding an open house-style meeting at 6 p.m. on April 3 at Milton J. Womack Park Ballroom to discuss the 2024 East Baton Rouge Bicycle + Pedestrian Master Plan update draft. The public is invited to ask questions and give feedback and preferences.

Holding steady: U.S. applications for unemployment benefits held steady last week, a sign that the labor market remains healthy as companies continue to retain their employees. Jobless claim filings ticked down by 1,000 to 224,000 for the week ending March 22, the Labor Department said Thursday. Read more from the Associated Press.

Restructuring: An estimated 10,000 employees are set to be cut from the Health and Human Services Department as part of Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s efforts to restructure the agency. The worker cuts are in addition to roughly 10,000 employees who have opted to leave the department since President Trump took office, through voluntary separation offers, according to documents. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.