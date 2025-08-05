Roundup: Big banks targeted / AI’s impact on labor / Gonzales budget

Pressure from Trump: The White House is preparing to step up pressure against big banks over perceived discrimination against conservatives and crypto companies with an executive order that threatens to fine lenders that drop customers for political reasons. A draft of the executive order directs bank regulators to investigate whether any financial institutions might have violated the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, antitrust laws or consumer financial protection laws. Violators could be subject to monetary penalties, consent decrees or other disciplinary measures. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Disrupting the market: Changes to the American labor market brought on by the arrival of generative AI are already showing up in employment data, according to a Goldman Sachs economist. Generative AI models are quickly becoming adept at handling many routine tasks, and some experts say they are already on par with human software engineers, for instance. Read more from CNBC.

Growing concerns: Gonzales council members will vote on a budget proposal later this month after introducing a budget at a special meeting on Tuesday morning. The special meeting was called after the council did not introduce a budget at its July meeting. WBRZ-TV previously reported that there have been concerns over the city’s budget, with some council members calling for transparency when it comes to the more than $22 million general fund budget. Read more from WBRZ-TV.