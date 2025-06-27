Roundup: Best of 225 / RFK in Baton Rouge / Luxury real estate  

See the winners: Some 71 shops, restaurants, bars, people and attractions were voted as this year’s best by nearly 13,000 Capital Region residents. Elsie’s Plate & Pie scooped up accolades as the region’s best overall restaurant, best local brunch spot and best local lunch spot. See the full list of this year’s Best of 225 winners.

MAHA: A first-of-its-kind statewide legislative health policy was signed into law in Louisiana on Friday. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy joined Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry in Baton Rouge for the signing of the Make America Healthy Again legislation. See more from WAFB-TV.

High-net-worth buyers: Economic uncertainty is splitting the luxury real estate market, according to a new Coldwell Banker report. Ultra-wealthy buyers—those worth $30 million or more—are still making major purchases and fueling a rise in all-cash offers, despite concerns over trade wars and a potential recession. In contrast, affluent but less wealthy buyers are more cautious and sensitive to interest rates. Read more from CNBC.