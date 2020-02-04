Roundup: Best of 225 / BRAC survey / Vaping research 

Top picks: There’s still time to nominate all your favorite restaurants, bars, people and businesses for this year’s Best of 225 awards from 225 magazine. 225 today announced it is extending the nomination deadline for the awards to Feb. 13, so submit your nominations online now. Those entities receiving the most write-in nominations will be included on the final ballot, which will open for voting the first week of March. 225 has more information.

Five-year plan: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is seeking community input in the planning process for its new regional, five-year strategic plan that will guide the organization’s work from 2021-2025. A community survey to gather responses will be available online through Friday, Feb. 21, at brac.org/communityinput. Participation is sought from residents, businesses and community leaders in the Baton Rouge Area.

Study leader: A local doctor, who specializes in diseases of the lungs, is leading a key research study into the effects of vaping, WBRZ-TV reports. Dr. Alexandra Noël, an assistant professor of comparative biomedical sciences at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, is leading a two-year research project financed by the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health to gather, measure and assess information on the impact of vaping on lungs. Read the full story.