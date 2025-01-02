Roundup: Baton Rouge weather / Tesla sales / Polar vortex

Record tied: For a second consecutive year, Baton Rouge recorded its warmest temperatures on record. The year 2024 ties 2023 as the hottest year on record in Baton Rouge, dating back to 1893. The average temperature for both years was 72.5 degrees, half a degree more than the prior record from 1921. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Down year: Tesla Inc.’s annual vehicle sales dropped for the first time in more than a decade despite a year-end push that sent deliveries to a record in the fourth quarter. The Elon Musk-led company sold 1.79 million vehicles last year, it said Thursday, which was less than the 1.8 million it delivered in 2023 and also below analysts’ consensus estimate of 1.8 million. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

On the way: A large portion of the U.S. is about to get hit with some frigid temperatures, which experts are calling the first polar vortex of 2025. Around two-thirds of the country will experience the coldest cold snaps so far this winter, with temperatures reaching dangerously low points. Read more from Fast Company.