Roundup: Baton Rouge affordability / Mike the Tiger / Vehicle sales 

Where it ranks: Baton Rouge was named as one of the most affordable metros in the country in a new report from a St. Louis-based real estate company. The study ranked 100 of the most populous U.S. metros on affordability by evaluating home values, rent prices, household incomes, insurance costs, tax rates and more. Baton Rouge ranked No. 11 on the list. See the full list.

Landry’s goal: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said during a news conference Tuesday that people who have anxiety about bringing a live tiger to Death Valley for home football games need to “calm down.” Landry added that his goal is to “honor” the tiger. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Lackluster year: High new-vehicle prices and borrowing costs are keeping some shoppers on the sidelines, pointing to what is expected to be another lackluster sales year for automakers. Industrywide third-quarter U.S. vehicle sales fell 1.9% compared with a year earlier, according to an estimate from research firm Wards Intelligence. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.