Roundup: Banking with the state / Cryptocurrency report / Tariff appeals

Political pressure: A group of 26 financial officers from 21 states—including Louisiana—sent letters to 18 major financial institutions this week, warning them to abandon environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices if they wish to continue doing business with their states. The letters say ESG has undermined the traditional fiduciary duty that firms owe their clients, focusing solely on financial return, and instead prioritizes advancing political agendas. Read more from The Center Square.

Regulation overhaul: A cryptocurrency working group formed by President Donald Trump is set to release a report on Wednesday that is expected to outline the administration’s stances on tokenization and market-defining crypto legislation, among other issues critically important to the digital asset industry. Shortly after taking office in January, Trump ordered the creation of a crypto working group tasked with proposing new regulations, making good on his campaign promise to overhaul U.S. crypto policy. Read more from Fast Company.

Going to court: Donald Trump’s use of tariffs to address a range of commercial, political and diplomatic issues he has labeled emergencies goes before a federal appeals court in Washington on Thursday. The case is expected eventually to reach the Supreme Court; if Trump wins, legal experts say he could claim broad unilateral power to regulate the economy. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.