Roundup: Banking sector / Starbucks / Private jet sales 

A tale of two markets: U.S. banking has lately split into two distinct markets: strong gains for megabanks and struggles for smaller lenders. Large banks have served as a safe haven during recent market volatility, yet such a wide performance gap is unusual. Over the past decade, big banks outpaced smaller ones by double digits in just two quarters, data shows. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Back to the office: Starbucks is requiring some remote workers to return to its headquarters and increasing the number of days that corporate employees are required to work in an office. In a letter to employees posted on Monday, Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said corporate employees would need to be in the office four days a week starting in early October. Read more from the AP.

Tax break: The new federal spending bill is expected to boost sales of private jets, as owners take advantage of faster write-offs of the purchase price. Jet brokers and advisors say they’ve seen a burst of activity from clients who were holding off on purchases until the bill was signed. Among its many new tax provisions is the reinstatement of “bonus depreciation,” which allows businesses to immediately write off 100% of the purchase price of capital equipment, including private jets. Read more from CNBC.