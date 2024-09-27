Roundup: Ballot initiative / Hurricane Helene / New vehicle sales 

Wait a second: A ballot initiative on the Louisiana Dec. 7 ballot would add a waiting period to amending appropriation bills. This initiative prohibits the consideration of a conference committee report or Senate amendments on any appropriations bill until 48 hours after the bill and a summary of the proposed changes is distributed to all legislators. A “yes” vote would support the two-day waiting period and a no opposes it. Read more from The Center Square.

A helping hand: Louisiana-based Acadian Ambulance on Friday announced it has deployed a “strike team” to support the EMS response in states affected by Hurricane Helene’s landfall. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Downtick: U.S. sales of new vehicles are projected to have fallen during the third quarter amid economic and political uncertainties, elevated interest rates, and higher sticker prices, according to industry forecasters. Read more from CNBC.