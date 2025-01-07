Roundup: Back to the office / Board of Ethics / Offshore drilling

JPMorgan Chase edict: JPMorgan Chase & Co. is preparing to tell all its employees to return to the office five days a week, ending a hybrid work option for thousands of staff. The largest U.S. bank, which employs more than 300,000 globally, is expected to announce the change in coming weeks, replacing an existing three-day mandate for many of its workers. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Financial disclosure forms: For seven months, the Louisiana Board of Ethics kept private documents about the financial interests of a handful of Gov. Jeff Landry’s staff. Personal financial disclosure forms for five of the governor’s top staff members should have been posted on the ethics board website in May under state law, but the documents weren’t publicly available until last December. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Vow from Trump: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will move quickly to revoke an offshore oil and gas drilling ban announced by outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden on Monday. “Banning offshore drilling will not stand. I will reverse it immediately,” Trump said at a news conference. He added: “I will revoke the offshore oil, gas drilling ban in vast areas on day one.” Read more from Reuters. A subscription may be required.