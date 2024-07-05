Roundup: Assisted Living Locators / St. George / Neiman Marcus bought

Expansion: Evive Brands has announced a franchise agreement to bring its Assisted Living Locators brand, a leading senior care placement and referral service to Baton Rouge. Read the full announcement.

Alderman meeting: St. George officials have scheduled two votes for Monday evening for items necessary to establish the fledgling city. The interim council will meet at 5 p.m. to name a demographer to set boundaries for the aldermen’s districts as well as set a public vote on a plan to divert proceeds raised under a 2% sales and use tax from East Baton Rouge Parish to the new city. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Luxury shake-up: Saks Fifth Avenue parent HBC said on Thursday it will acquire Neiman Marcus Group in a $2.65 billion deal combining the storied retailers. The combination will establish Saks Global, which will include Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th, Neiman Marcus’ namesake department store chain and Bergdorf Goodman. Read more from CNBC.