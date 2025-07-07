Roundup: Asian tariffs / Egg prices / OPEC+

New tariffs: President Donald Trump on Monday placed a 25% tax on goods imported from Japan and South Korea, citing persistent trade imbalances with the two crucial U.S. allies in Asia. Trump provided notice of the tariffs to begin on Aug. 1 by posting letters on Truth Social that were addressed to the leaders of both countries. The letters warned both countries against retaliating by increasing their own import taxes, indicating those who do would face further tariff hikes. Read more from the AP.

Return to normalcy: Denny’s and Waffle House have removed surcharges that the two restaurant chains added to their menus when U.S. egg prices spiked earlier in the year. Denny’s confirmed Thursday that it eliminated its egg surcharge on May 21. Waffle House said Wednesday on social media that it canceled its surcharge on June 2. Read more from Inc.

Surplus coming: The latest oil supply shockwave unleashed by OPEC+ is set to swell a surplus later this year, pressuring prices for producers the world over while answering U.S. President Donald Trump’s calls for lower fuel costs. On Saturday, OPEC+ blindsided energy traders by announcing that they would further speed up a revival in collective oil production next month. The move offers cheer for consumers and a win for Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to cut fuel costs. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.