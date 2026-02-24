Roundup: Ascension burn ban / Home Depot earnings / Spirit Airlines 

Heightened fire risk: Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has issued a parishwide burn ban effective immediately due to ongoing wildfire activity in southeast Louisiana and heightened fire danger. Dry vegetation, low humidity and windy conditions have increased the risk of fast-spreading fires. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning, including debris, trash and open-air fires, through Tuesday, March 24.

Topping expectations: Home Depot topped Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue expectations despite a roughly 4% drop in sales, as high interest rates and a sluggish housing market continued to dampen big-ticket renovation demand. The retailer maintained its full-year outlook, leaned on stronger pro sales and raised its dividend, while evaluating potential tariff impacts. Read the full story from CNBC.

Deal with lenders: Spirit Airlines’ parent company says it expects to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the late spring or early summer, after striking a preliminary deal with its lenders and secured creditors that provides the support needed to finish its restructuring. The early-stage agreement would help Spirit finalize changes to its fleet, route network and cost structure as it works toward emerging as “a new Spirit”—a smaller, leaner carrier still focused on offering low fares but with more options like premium economy and its version of first-class seating with more legroom. Read more from the Associated Press.