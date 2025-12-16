Roundup: Artificial Christmas trees / Social media law / ACA tax credits

Tariff impacts: Prices for artificial trees have risen 10% to 15% this year due to the new import taxes, according to the American Christmas Tree Association, a trade group. Tree sellers cut their orders and paid higher tariffs for the stock they brought in. Despite those issues, tree companies say they aren’t likely to shift large-scale production back to the U.S. after decades in Asia. Read more from the Associated Press.

Blocked: A federal judge in Baton Rouge has blocked a Louisiana age-verification law for social media, ruling that it violates the First Amendment and is too vague to enforce. In a 94-page opinion, U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles granted trade group NetChoice’s motion for summary judgment and issued a permanent injunction against Act 456, the Secure Online Child Interaction and Age Limitation Act. Attorney General Liz Murrill says she intends to appeal the decision. Read more from The Center Square.

No floor vote: U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday he will not allow a floor vote this week on a bipartisan amendment supported by moderate Republicans that would extend the Affordable Care Act enhanced tax credits. Johnson was confident that blocking the amendment would not lead centrist GOP lawmakers to oppose the Republican health care bill scheduled to get a vote Wednesday. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.