Roundup: Arms dealers / Hunting alligators / Christian TV

Firearms dealers: A federal judge in Texas granted an injunction against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives from enforcing its new rule that changes the definition of a firearms dealer in four states—including Louisiana. The rule defines firearms dealers requiring a license as anyone who engages in “a single firearm transaction or offer to engage in a transaction.” Read more from the Center Square.

Alligator season: The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will begin the alligator lottery harvest Aug. 28. There are currently 22 LDWF Wildlife Management Areas, 28 public lakes and one U.S. Army Corp of Engineers lake on the list of properties conducting the lottery. It will last until Nov. 2. Applications for the lottery are due June 23. Get the details.

Tune in: Salem Media Group Inc., a multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, announced on Wednesday that its Salem News Channel was expanding its broadcasts for free over-the-air in 55 new markets—including Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge station will be broadcast on channel 43.7. See the full announcement.