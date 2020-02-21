Roundup: Architect awards / Spanish Town towing / Downtown library 

Honors: The American Institute of Architects today announced it has selected Baton Rouge architect Steve Maher, co-founder of Ritter Maher Architects, to be a member of its prestigious College of Fellows, AIA’s highest membership honor, for his work and contributions to architecture and society. Maher is an LSU graduate with more than 20 years of experience in Louisiana.

Mardi Gras: Towing of parked cars along the Spanish Town parade route will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday, Baton Rouge Police announced. Vehicles will be banned from the route by 10:30 a.m. and police will block access to cross streets a block away from the parade route so vehicles can’t drive near the crowd. At the conclusion of the parade, which begins at noon, officers will not allow vehicle traffic on the route until the crowd has thinned out.

Moving books: City officials will be shutting down the temporary library branch at the Kress Building on Third Street at 6 p.m. today so that the library’s contents can be moved to the newly constructed downtown branch. Any books on hold need to be picked up from the library branch before the end of the day. There’s still not an official opening date for the new library, which has been delayed because of construction issues.