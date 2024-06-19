Roundup: Aptim / Les Miles suing / FDIC leadership

Congratulations: Baton Rouge-based Aptim, an environmental and resilience firm, has been listed as the No. 4 Top Hazardous Waste Contractor on Engineering News-Record’s 2024 Top 400 Contractors list. This is the fourth consecutive year the company has ranked in the top four in this category. Read the full announcement.

Messy breakup: Former LSU football coach Les Miles has reportedly filed a suit against the university over 37 wins it vacated from his tenure as the Tigers’ coach from 2005 to 2016, with Miles arguing that the loss of those victories makes him ineligible for inclusion in the College Football Hall of Fame. Read more from the USA Today network.

Confirmation vote: Christy Goldsmith Romero will likely win enough votes to be confirmed as U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation chair but Republicans are expected to slow walk the process. President Joe Biden last week nominated Goldsmith Romero, a Democratic commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, to replace Martin Gruenberg who is stepping down after a probe found widespread sexual harassment at the agency. Read more from Reuters.