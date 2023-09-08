Roundup: Apple security / School meals / Home prices rise

Update available: Apple released a significant security update for iPhones and iPads on Thursday to address security vulnerabilities in the devices’ system software. The software flaw was being “actively exploited” to deliver commercial spyware called Pegasus, developed and sold by an Israeli company. Read more from the AP.

Free food?: Gov. John Bel Edwards is encouraging Louisiana lawmakers to pass legislation to provide free meals to all students. If lawmakers approve universal free school meals, Louisiana would join at least nine states that have passed legislation to do the same. Read more from The Center Square.

Streak ends: After five consecutive months of declines—the longest run of declines in 11 years—U.S. home prices rose in July, reports The Wall Street Journal. The surprisingly quick recovery suggests that the residential real estate downturn is turning out to be shorter and shallower than many housing economists expected after mortgage rates soared last year. Read more.