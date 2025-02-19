Roundup: Apple / Catalyst Brands / Gov. Landry’s budget

Cream of the crop: Apple was listed as the top company for innovation, according to the latest list from Management Top 250 companies. The companies are graded in five categories: customer satisfaction, innovation, social responsibility, employee engagement, and development and financial strength. Microsoft, Walmart, Amazon.com and Johnson & Johnson round out the Top 5. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Cutting jobs: Catalyst Brands, the organization behind retailers including JCPenney, Nautica and Brooks Brothers, is cutting its corporate workforce by about 5%. Catalyst, headquartered in Plano, Texas, is eliminating about 250 of its roughly 5,000 corporate staff across all functions. The company was created earlier this year through a merger of JCPenny and SPARC Group. Read more from Bloomberg.

Spending cuts: Gov. Jeff Landry on Wednesday announced his spending plan for the next fiscal year, saying it would decrease the size of Louisiana’s state government by $1 billion. The governor will formally present the budget to lawmakers on Thursday. Read more from WBRZ-TV.