Roundup: American Airlines / Manufactured goods / Research cuts 

Short of expectations: American Airlines shares slumped close to 10% Thursday after the carrier’s third-quarter profit forecast fell short of Wall Street’s expectations and the airline reinstated its 2025 financial forecast well below its outlook at the start of the year. CEO Robert Isom says the results are driven by consumer weakness, flat corporate travel demand that continued into the start of the summer and operational problems from a series of storms. Read more from CNBC.

Made in the USA: New orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly fell in June, suggesting a pullback in business spending on equipment as the boost from front-loading of activity ahead of tariffs on imports faded. Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft― a closely watched proxy for business spending plans―dropped 0.7% last month after an upwardly revised 2.0% rebound in May, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Friday. Read more from Reuters.

Asking the higher court: The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to allow it to cut hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of research funding in its push to roll back federal diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. The Justice Department argued a federal judge in Massachusetts was wrong to block the National Institutes of Health from making $783 million worth of cuts to align with President Donald Trump’s priorities. Read more from the Associated Press.