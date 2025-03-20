Roundup: Amendment 2 / School testing / New oil projects

BRAC’s blessing: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced its support for Constitutional Amendment 2, a key measure in Louisiana’s tax reform efforts. The amendment aims to simplify the state’s tax structure and strengthen economic stability. Nial Patel, chair of BRAC’s board of directors, describes the amendment as an opportunity to bring Louisiana’s fiscal policies into the modern era.

Changes coming: The Louisiana Department of Education announced this week that the state will reduce testing in grades three through eight. Louisiana State Superintendent Cade Brumley says Louisiana students spend too much time testing. While he believes assessments are vital in measuring academic progress, he says LDOE is committed to creating a strategic approach to reduce the time spent on testing. Read more from the USA Today network.

Biggest infusion in a decade: A flurry of oil projects from Brazil to Saudi Arabia are set to come online this year, providing the biggest infusion of new crude production in more than a decade. Fresh oil field output is expected to total about 2.9 million barrels a day in 2025, up from about 800,000 barrels last year, according to data from Raymond James. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.