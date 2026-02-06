Roundup: Amazon’s tax bill / AI spending surge / Cheniere Energy

Sharp reduction: Amazon’s U.S. corporate tax bill fell by more than half in 2025 even as profits surged, highlighting the impact of President Donald Trump’s new tax law. Expanded deductions for investment and research sharply reduced the company’s current federal tax payments, offering a clear example of how large corporations are benefiting from the changes. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.

$650B investment: Big Tech’s race to dominate artificial intelligence is driving an unprecedented spending surge, with Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft planning a combined $650 billion in capital expenditures this year. The investment wave is fueling massive data center construction, straining energy supplies and testing investor patience as companies bet big on AI’s long-term payoff. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

LNG facility expansion: Cheniere Energy is planning a large expansion at its LNG facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, adding four processing trains with capacity of 24 million tonnes per year. If approved, the project would nearly double the plant’s output as U.S. LNG exports continue to surge. Read more from Reuters.