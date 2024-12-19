Roundup: Amazon strike / Capital One / ‘Junk fee’ rule

Teamsters recognition: Thousands of Amazon.com workers went on strike Thursday during the crucial run-up to Christmas over contract negotiations and the company’s refusal to recognize the Teamsters labor union. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union that represents the Amazon employees, called the action the largest strike against Amazon by U.S. workers. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Green light: Capital One Financial Corp. says it has received regulatory approval to buy Discover Financial Services, overcoming one of several hurdles before it can complete one of the biggest mergers announced this year. The deal, valued at $35 billion when it was announced, would create the biggest credit card issuer in the U.S. by loan volume. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Opposition: FTC Commissioner Andrew Ferguson, incoming President Donald Trump’s pick to head the agency, put out a dissenting statement in response to the agency’s new rule on junk fees, announced on Tuesday. “This lame-duck commission should give its regulatory pen a much-needed rest, focus on routine law enforcement, and prepare for an orderly transition,” Ferguson wrote. Read the full story from Fast Company.