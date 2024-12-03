Roundup: Amazon / National anthem / Pluckers

Innovation: Amazon plans to pilot a new carbon-removal material for data centers, which are at risk of worsening emissions from AI systems they power. The new material adds up to an estimated 10% of the hourly charge to rent a GPU chip for training powerful AI. And in a twist, AI itself is what designed the carbon-filtering substance. Read more from Reuters.

See you at Arrowhead: Justin Garner, a singer-songwriter born and raised in Plaquemine, will sing the national anthem when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans on Dec. 21. Garner says he’s honored to have the opportunity to perform the national anthem for the reigning Super Bowl champions and their fans. Read more from WVLA-TV.

End of an era: Popular wing chain Pluckers Wing Bar has shut down both of its Baton Rouge locations. One of the restaurants was located on Bluebonnet Boulevard near the Mall of Louisiana and the other was on Nicholson Drive about a mile south of LSU. Read more from WAFB-TV.