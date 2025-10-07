Roundup: Aluminum supply threatened / Tropical Storm Jerry / Gold rush

Automakers scrambling: A fire at a New York aluminum plant has halted production until early 2026, threatening supply chains for Ford and other automakers. The plant provides about 40% of U.S. auto aluminum. Ford, the largest customer, faces possible F-150 production disruptions, sending its shares down over 7% Tuesday. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

No threat to US: Tropical Storm Jerry, the 10th system of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, formed east of the Caribbean with 45 mph winds. Located about 1,315 miles from the Leeward Islands, Jerry is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane by Wednesday before turning away from the islands and the U.S. East Coast. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Prices surging: Gold prices have surged over 50% in the past year, hitting a record $4,000 an ounce amid global economic uncertainty. The rally, driven by recession fears and a government shutdown, marks gold’s third consecutive year of double-digit gains, pressuring midsize jewelry makers’ costs. Read more from CNBC.