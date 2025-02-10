Roundup: Alligator hunting / New tariffs / Impact Charter School

Extending the season: Louisiana, which lawmakers said has become overrun with alligators, plans to extend the 2025 hunting season for the wild reptiles. The Louisiana Wildlife Commission approved a notice of intent this week to set the East Zone season from the last Wednesday in August until Dec. 31 and the West Zone season from the first Wednesday in September until Dec. 31. That would expand the current 60-day season in both zones. Read more from the USA Today network.

Targeting steel and aluminum: President Donald Trump plans to impose 25% tariffs on all U.S. imports of steel and aluminum, broadening his trade restrictions on some of the country’s top trading partners and seeking to protect domestic industries that helped him win battleground states last year. Speaking to reporters Sunday on Air Force One, Trump said the tariffs would apply to shipments from all countries, including major suppliers Mexico and Canada. He didn’t specify when the duties would take effect. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Audit in prosecutors’ hands: After a state audit was released last week alleging that the CEO of Education Explosion Inc., a nonprofit corporation operating Impact Charter School in Baker, used her position to divert $1.5 million to an account she controlled, it is being reported that the audit has been turned over to state and federal prosecutors. Read more from WAFB-TV, or check out a summary of the full audit.