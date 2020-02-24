Roundup: Airport grants / Bead recycling / ‘American Idol’

Funding: Nineteen small Louisiana airports from Minden to Morehouse and Acadiana to Houma have secured federal grants totaling more than $11 million for everything from runway improvements to tree removal, The News Star reports. The grants were issued through the U.S. Department of Transportation Airport Improvement Program. See the list of airports.

Unload: If you’re done with parades and have a stack of beads you want to get rid of you can donate them to the Salvation Army, WAFB-TV reports. The group is recycling those beads for future parades, and donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army drop off center on Airline Highway, and the family store on Coursey Boulevard.

Pass the mic: Another local singer is in the running to win American Idol, WBRZ-TV reports. Gonzales native Jovin Webb, 28, auditioned in Baton Rouge for the show and has made it into the televised competition. Read the full story.