Roundup: Airline fees / School bus driver union / Yellow Brick House

Cost of convenience: A Senate subcommittee report released Tuesday shows that from 2018 to 2023 five major U.S. airlines collected a combined $12.4 billion in fees from passengers wanting to select seats or have more legroom. Checked bags—the airlines’ biggest source of revenue beyond tickets themselves—brought in about $25 billion over that stretch for those carriers. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Bargaining power: School bus workers with First Student Transportation Company are unionizing. Staff with the company’s Joor Road location said this comes after months of concerns about working conditions. First Student provides bus transportation for Central Community Schools and several Baton Rouge charter schools including Great Hearts and Prescott Middle. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Act of kindness: The owners of Yellow Brick House in Denham Springs are reportedly covering the burial expenses for a man who visited the restaurant shortly before being killed. Chad Matrana and his wife, Kimberly James, say it was their first time seeing the man, who may have been homeless. Like they do for others, they gave him a plate when he needed help. “He left the restaurant and walked 60 feet into the road and was killed,” Matrana says. Read more from WBRZ-TV.