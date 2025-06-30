Roundup: AI in Mississippi / Tariffs / Gulf lease sale

Nvidia agreement: Mississippi recently became the latest state to sign an agreement with Nvidia to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence efforts statewide. The memorandum of understanding, which did not provide many details, is intended to strengthen the state economy by embedding AI into more company workflows, offering workforce development training and carving out more AI-focused research opportunities. Read more from Inc.

Deadline nearing: President Donald Trump says he is not planning to extend a 90-day pause on tariffs on most nations beyond July 9, when the negotiating period he set would expire, and his administration will notify countries that the trade penalties will take effect unless there are deals with the U.S. Letters will start going out “pretty soon” before the approaching deadline, he said. Read more from AP.

Dec. 10 target date: The Trump administration is proposing to hold a sale of oil and gas drilling rights on 80 million acres in the Gulf on Dec. 10 with lower deepwater royalty rates, according to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Read more from Reuters.