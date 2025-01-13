Roundup: AI in business / Homeowners insurance / Oil prices

Luncheon speaker: LSU professor Andrew Schwarz, with the Stephenson Department of Entrepreneurship and Information Systems in the E.J. Ourso College of Business Administration, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will talk about the growing use of artificial intelligence in business and education. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Some relief: Louisiana property insurance policyholders will see some financial relief this year as the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation announced an early end to a statewide assessment that was used to pay off bonds connected to claims from hurricanes Katrina and Rita. The 1.36% charge, added to all residential and commercial property insurance policies, will conclude in April—more than two years ahead of its originally scheduled end in June 2026. Read more from The Center Square.

Supply threat: A fresh wave of U.S. sanctions against Russia’s oil industry is threatening to disrupt global supplies, inflating crude prices to recent highs. Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, stood at around $81 a barrel in midday trade in Europe, while the U.S. oil gauge West Texas Intermediate rose to $78 a barrel. Both benchmarks jumped more than 2% earlier on Monday. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.