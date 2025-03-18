Roundup: Age verification law / LDEQ resignations grow / AI in cars

Overturning the law: An internet free speech group is suing the state of Louisiana over its age verification law for social media platforms. NetChoice filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana on Tuesday, saying that the law is “attempting to unconstitutionally restrict minors’ access to protected online speech—impairing adults’ access along the way.” Read more from The Center Square.

Another resignation: The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality’s top lawyer resigned last week, marking the latest string of executive departures under Secretary Aurelia Giacometto. Noah Hoggatt, who has been with LDEQ as its executive counsel since April, sent an email to colleagues on March 10 saying he was resigning “to move into a federal position.” His resignation took effect the following day. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Driving into the future: General Motors and Nvidia announced on Tuesday that the two companies will collaborate to include artificial intelligence services for GM’s next-generation vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems and factories. The new initiatives include building custom artificial intelligence systems using Nvidia compute platforms, including “Omniverse with Cosmos,” for optimizing GM’s factory planning and robotics. Read more from CNBC.