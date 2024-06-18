Roundup: Active tornado season / Raising Cane’s / EEOC rules

Near record: April and May of this year together had the second most tornadoes on record, behind only 2011, according to the National Weather Service. The Storm Prediction Center also says more than 930 tornadoes were reported in the first five months of 2024, making it the fourth-most active start to a year on record. Read more from WVLA-TV.

In the spotlight: Raising Cane’s is in the national spotlight this week after The Wall Street Journal profiled one of its managers in California. Monique Pizano, 27, is one of about 850 general managers for Raising Cane’s, and her pay can reach $174,000 annually including bonuses based on her location’s sales and profit. The fast-growing chicken chain views its managers as critical partners. Read more from the WSJ.

Abortion ruling: Employers in Louisiana and Mississippi do not have to comply with the new federal rule requiring time off and accommodations for employees seeking abortions. A federal judge granted the preliminary injunction in two consolidated lawsuits, one brought by the attorneys general of Louisiana and Mississippi. The lawsuits challenge rules issued in April by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which stated that abortions are among pregnancy-related conditions covered by the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, which passed in December 2022 and took effect last year. Read more from the Associated Press.