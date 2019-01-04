Roundup: Carbo leaves Governor’s Office / Acadiana oil job losses / Louisiana’s youngest mayor

Changing of the guard: Deputy Chief of Staff Richard Carbo this morning announced that he will be stepping down from Gov. John Bel Edwards administration. In an email, Carbo says he’s “not going far” but declines to say where he will be working next. Christina Stephens, a columnist for The Advocate, will take over Carbo’s position beginning on Monday, Carbo says.

The down low: Despite recent talk of a slight uptick in the oil and gas business in Acadiana, in the past decade nearly 11,000 jobs were lost in oil and gas in the five-parish Lafayette metro area. The Daily Advertiser has the full story.

Youthful: The youngest mayor in Louisiana’s history was just sworn in to lead the Evangeline Parish town of Turkey Creek, which has a population of less than 500. Philip Cavins is 23 years old. KTVE-TV has the full story.