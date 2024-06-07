Roundup: Acadian Ambulance / Voter information / US millionaires

New leadership: Acadian Ambulance’s board of directors has named former legislator Fred Mills as its new board chair and Eddy Dupuis as CEO. The appointments are part of a succession plan put in place prior to the death earlier this week of longtime CEO Richard Emery Zuschlag. Read more from USA Today Network.

New cards going out: The East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters will begin mailing new voter information cards to residents on Friday for the upcoming fall election. The new cards align with congressional, Supreme Court and Metro Council redistricting. Thousands of voters across East Baton Rouge Parish will have a new congressional district, with some having a new Metro Council district for the upcoming election. Read more from WVLA-TV.

Numbers growing: The U.S. is outpacing the rest of the world in minting millionaires, adding 600,000 new millionaires last year. America’s millionaire population grew 7.3% in 2023 to 7.5 million, and their combined fortunes grew to $26.1 trillion, up 7% from 2022. Read more from CNBC.