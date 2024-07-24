Roundup: Abuse of the disabled / Gaming revenues / Grosse Tete ferry

Disagreement over fines: Fines might not deter abuse at Louisiana facilities caring for the disabled, according to an audit released this week. But in response to the audit, a state health department leader disagreed with the auditor’s recommendation that the agency should change its enforcement policy. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Unlucky month: Louisiana’s gaming revenue numbers for June were down across the board, according to the latest figures from the Gaming Control Board. For every gambling category—video gaming, Harrah’s casino, riverboats, racetracks, retail and mobile sports, and fantasy sports—revenues fell from May to June. Read more from The Center Square.

Hours changing: The Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry will have different operating hours starting Wednesday after parish officials acquired a new boat that can hold up to 18 people at a time. The ferry will now run from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be closed between 8 a.m.-10 a.m. and noon to 2:00 p.m. The ferry was opened last month after a boat hit the Grosse Tete Bridge.