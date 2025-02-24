Roundup: 50,000 pounds / WrestleMania / H&E Rentals

Drive safe: Seven people were taken to area hospitals this morning after a nine-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Essen Lane in Baton Rouge involving an 18-wheeler carrying 50,000 pounds of flour. Local fire officials told WAFB-TV that the flour was mostly contained. As of noon, all lanes of traffic were reopened. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Let’s get ready to rumble: WrestleMania, an event that can rival the Super Bowl for tourism, is returning to Louisiana in 2026 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. WWE announced the event via superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. New Orleans previously played host to WrestleMania in 2014 and 2018. Read more from the USA Today network.

Financial reports: H&E Rentals reported decreases in both revenue and gross profits for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Total revenues decreased 0.4% to $384.1 million in the fourth quarter. Sales of equipment saw some of the largest fluctuations for the company. Sales of rental equipment decreased 30.1% to $28.4 million, while sales of new equipment increased 109.0% to $20.5 million compared to $9.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. Read the full release.