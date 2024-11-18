Roundup: $3.2 billion gas plant / Thanksgiving treats / League of Cities

Powering the future: Entergy has proposed building a new $3.2 billion natural gas plant to run a “game changing” data center in northeast Louisiana. The data center, the power plant, or possibly both will be built on a 1,400-acre site, called Franklin Farms, owned by the state, according to filings with the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Read the full story.

Slice of pie: With Thanksgiving a little over a week away, families are making their final selections for their annual feast’s menu. This year, 225 magazine compiled a list of restaurants and bakeries accepting pre-orders for desserts. Check out the full list.

Local representation: The National League of Cities over the weekend announced that Mayor Sharon Weston Broome will serve as the organization’s president next year. She stepped into the new role last week in Florida and will serve a one-year term focusing on increased investment in underserved communities and preparing for the effects of extreme weather.