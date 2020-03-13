Roundup: 2-1-1 network / NCAA rule change / Frozen custard

Emergency operations: The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced today that the state emergency operations center has been partially activated as part of the state’s coronavirus response efforts. That level of activation involves select state agencies reporting to the EOC. Louisiana’s statewide 2-1-1 network is now answering calls about COVID-19.

Eligibility extended: The NCAA plans to grant spring student athletes an extra year of eligibility after canceling winter and spring championships due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Sports Illustrated reports. College athletics are among the many sports affected around the globe by the virus. In the U.S., the NBA, NHL and MLS have suspended their seasons until further notice. MLB delayed the start of its season, which was set to open March 26. Read the full story.

Treats: Andy’s Frozen Custard, a Missouri-based custard chain, is expanding into Louisiana with a Baton Rouge location, according to public documents. The restaurant chain is planning for a location with a drive-thru near Lee and Burbank drives. Adam Stevens, with MR Engineering & Surveying, submitted a final development plan for the planned restaurant, to be considered by the Planning Commission in April.