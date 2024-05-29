Roundtable with queen visiting Baton Rouge set for Thursday morning

Nexus Louisiana, in collaboration with state Sen. Regina Barrow, is hosting a private entrepreneurial roundtable with the queen of the largest kingdom in Uganda on Thursday morning.

Queen Sylvia Nagginda, leader of the Kingdom of Buganda, is scheduled to visit Baton Rouge on Thursday and Friday to enhance Louisiana’s connections overseas and to promote global entrepreneurship and partnership.

The roundtable will allow Nexus Louisiana’s leadership to exchange insights, experiences, and ideas for potential opportunities in Buganda with Nagginda.

During her visit to Louisiana, Nagginda will also visit Southern University to explore collaborative opportunities between Uganda and the U.S. She will also address the Louisiana House and Senate to discuss the importance of global partnerships.

Uganda’s entrepreneurial ecosystem is flourishing with the emergence of tech startups tackling local challenges and creating solutions in sectors such as fintech, health tech and e-commerce.

Nexus Louisiana’s Geaux Global program allows entrepreneurs to partner internationally to expand their companies.