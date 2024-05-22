Why the Rotary Club of Southeast Baton Rouge is changing its name

The Rotary Club of Southeast Baton Rouge has rebranded itself to Rotary Club of St. George, the organization announced Wednesday.

The rebranding was in an effort to better align itself with the newly incorporated City of St. George, founding member Nathan Rust says in a prepared statement.

Members of the organization voted to change the club’s name last week. The Rotary Club of Southeast Baton Rouge was chartered in 2020 following the 2019 election when area constituents approved the incorporation of St. George.

“The seed we planted in 2020 has taken root and will continue to produce fruit for years to come,” Rust says.