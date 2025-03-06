Rolfe McCollister: Our city-parish government is a mess

History appears to be repeating itself, writes Rolfe McCollister in his latest opinion piece, as yet another Baton Rouge mayor seeks to target library funding to address city-parish budget issues.

In 1986, then-Mayor Pat Screen wanted to check out cash from the library system’s coffers to solve a budget deficit. Fast-forward, and now Mayor Sid Edwards wants to strip dedicated funding from the libraries and redirect the money to police raises and an expanding list of other budgetary items. The public didn’t like the money grab nearly 40 years ago—and, judging by the packed house of angry library supporters at a recent Metro Council meeting, the honeymoon for Coach Sid may well be over, writes McCollister.

While a fan and supporter of Edwards, whom McCollister believes “genuinely cares about our city,” he says that the football coach made a rookie mistake as mayor by blindsiding the most effectively managed public agency in East Baton Rouge Parish. “I was sad to see the library pitted against the police and the community divided.”

McCollister writes that the library system didn’t put the city-parish government in its current financial predicament, placing blame on years of inefficient operations, failure of leadership to address looming problems and former Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s handling of St. George dating back to her days in the state Legislature.

Rather than pursue libraries, McCollister urges Edwards to examine the city-parish’s bloated employee count—where no workers were laid off during the pandemic, and officials are unsure how many employees continue to work from home or how many are spending their workday—and costly employee benefits. Russell Campbell of Management Advisors of Virginia did a recent salary study for the parish, discovering the cost of benefits here is around 70%. A jaw-dropping number considering the average for most local governments across the country is between 30% and 45%. In other words, McCollister notes that an employee with a $100,000 salary has an all-in annual cost to the city of some $170,000. “This is unbelievable and outrageous,” he writes.

McCollister challenges Edwards to clean up the city-parish’s own house before making a play for the library system’s well-managed money.

Also in the column, McCollister gives kudos to state Rep. Dixon McMakin for nearing the goal line on a campaign promise—closing the Washington Street exit on Interstate 10, a design nightmare that’s caused numerous accidents and nightmare traffic for decades. He also shares his views on the four state constitutional amendments that will appear on the ballot—opposing amendments No. 1 and No. 4 while supporting Nos. 2 and 3—and why he opposes approval of the proposed St. George Home Rule Charter.

You can read the entire column here and send your comments to editor@businessreport.com.