Rolfe McCollister: Mayor Broome, you are to blame

“Time for truth.” Those were the head-scratching words of former Mayor Sharon Weston Broome in her recent Instagram post criticizing the current mayor, Sid Edwards, whom she claims is blaming her administration for the budget mess caused by the St. George incorporation.

Yet, Rolfe McCollister, in his current column, says it’s Broome who bears responsibility for St. George becoming an incorporated city, writing, “When you were a state senator, many warned that if you denied southeast Baton Rouge its requested independent school district (twice)—demanding an incorporated city be created first, like in a previous demand with Central—then that is exactly what these parents would give you. Your demand was met. St. George was established. So, be honest and admit you caused this.”

While Broome says in her social media post that her department heads had been preparing for the St. George impact for years, McCollister declares that statement a joke, countering, “Many of her staff were incompetent, and she was on her fifth chief administrative officer in eight years.” He also argues that Baton Rouge lost ground during her two terms in office.

Words, rather than actions, leadership or vision, were Broome’s strength, McCollister writes, and it’s up to Edwards to address the challenges facing our community, many created by Broome’s administration. Baton Rouge deserves better, he adds, and that’s why voters rejected Broome and elected Edwards to take charge and show leadership.

McCollister also addresses the years-ago failure of Baton Rouge to address the traffic nightmare on College Drive, because the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board was more interested in pocketing $1.5 million than allowing its land to be transformed into an Interstate 10 on-ramp. Yet with the Albertsons that was built on that property closing, the Capital City has “a chance to right a wrong of many years ago, giving the city and state a second chance to use that land and make a graceful exit.”

McCollister writes about people in the community routinely speaking of the need for change in the Capital Region. Well, he says, the community has a chance to take action and create a better city by participating in the Plan Baton Rouge III initiative. There’s a public meeting on Wednesday, July 16, at 5:00 p.m. at the Old State Capitol, and McCollister is encouraging readers to visit PlanBatonRouge.com and then share their ideas at the meeting.

Finally, McCollister offers congratulations to baseball coach Jay Johnson and his players for winning LSU’s eighth national title. Not only does he expect the Tigers to be an Omaha regular under Johnson, but he also writes that they’ll be joined by Mardi Gras Mike, the new icon and fan favorite float that debuted at the College World Series.

