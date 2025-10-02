Rolfe McCollister: Attracting young talent is essential for Baton Rouge 

In his latest Business Report column, Rolfe McCollister discusses attracting and retaining young talent as a key to Capital Region growth, highlighting the magnet that is LSU.

Axios reports that from 2014 to 2023, LSU was No. 1 among SEC schools in out-of-state student enrollment growth from the Northeast, with a 486% increase. Meanwhile, Alabama saw only a 31.2% increase. However, that’s because Alabama has been recruiting out-of-state students for years, with 60% of its student body already coming from out of state, McCollister writes.

This fall, LSU had a record 8,200 freshmen. In-state tuition is now $11,954, and out-of-state tuition is $28,631, McCollister goes on to say.

Alabama’s large percentage of out-of-state students has for years helped fund its higher ed mission. McCollister points out that out-of-state enrollment at LSU’s undergraduate, graduate, and professional schools makes up 33% of the 42,000-student total, which is about 14,000 students. Southern University and Southern Law seem to have a combined total of 2,500 out-of-state students. This indicates that roughly 16,500 students in our Capital Region have relocated to our city.

The big question, McCollister asks, is whether this influx of top talent—whether from within or outside the state—stays after graduation, which depends on Baton Rouge and Louisiana providing the quality of life and job opportunities that will make them want to remain here as residents and help build the workforce we need. Too many college grads—whether they grew up here or elsewhere—are moving on to greener pastures. It’s our job to change that trend. What are we doing about it? Are we taking steps to welcome these students into our community? Are we addressing our quality-of-life challenges? Do we recruit them with the same enthusiasm and passion as we do when trying to get an out-of-state company to relocate here? Opportunity knocks.

McCollister also examines the upcoming changes at the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development under new Secretary Glenn Ledet Jr. and reviews the recently completed multimillion-dollar flyover designed to solve issues at the College Drive exit. The state removed the dangerous, accident-prone crossover at the split, but the traffic impact on College Drive has been significant.

“The traffic congestion is the worst I have ever seen,” McCollister writes. “It is often completely stop-and-go. Solving a problem on I-10 has caused a new issue on College. I would ask the secretary to take a ride and see for himself.”

McCollister, a longtime critic of BREC operations and leadership, also writes about transformation taking place inside the agency.

“As a taxpayer, I am pleased to see the changes at the top of this agency, which has been poorly run, is still behind on its audits, and will spend more than $100 million this year,” he writes. “BREC was never a ‘Gold Medal System,’ and these numerous actions make my point.”

He concludes the take by calling for the number of parks—now at 180—to be reduced in half, while also improving their quality and safety.

McCollister congratulates Business Report’s 2025 Best Places to Work winners and states that for 12 years this honor has been the gold standard in the Capital Region.

Read the full column.