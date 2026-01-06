Rolfe McCollister: 20 wishes for Baton Rouge in 2026

In his latest column, Rolfe McCollister shares his wish list for the new year.

Most, he writes, will require us to think differently and disrupt the status quo mentality of doing things “the way we’ve always done them.” Turning these into reality is a long shot for some, but he remains a dreamer, arguing it’s time to take some risks.

A sampling of his 20-wish list:

BREC hiring an innovative and experienced leader to elevate East Baton Rouge parks to the next level.

Sasaki unveiling a creative and inspiring Plan Baton Rouge III for our downtown riverfront, one that will set us apart.

Sasaki working with the community to develop a master plan for City-Brooks Park and the lakes, including management and development options.

Our city-parish government evolving to embrace innovation and utilizing public-private partnerships and technology/AI to improve services and create efficiencies. And, for the leadership to have the courage to tackle much-needed reforms to the retirement system and civil service rules.

The mayor, sheriff and district attorney, along with members of the Metro Council, Baton Rouge Economic Partnership and EBR School Board, joining forces to demand fair, accurate and equitable property assessments from our tax assessor, Brian Wilson, while also insisting that property-tax-receiving agencies roll back millages to maintain voter confidence.

Creating a public rating system for our judicial branch that voters can consult at election time, with a preference to moving toward a merit-based, appointed system of judges.

An extensive audit of the Baton Rouge Council on Aging’s funding, expenses and operations, comparing the results to other “best in class” peers in other cities. “I believe COA’s budget has grown 4x since its last tax passed,” McCollister writes, “and its tax will be up for renewal this year.”

Privatizing the CATS bus system and exploring vouchers for ride-share firms and even the use of driverless taxis.

Encouraging owner Rick Hartley to sell Esplanade Mall on Corporate Boulevard at College Drive “to someone who will renovate and develop this eyesore by the interstate,” McCollister writes. “Otherwise, the city should condemn the abandoned and blighted portions of the property.”

An evaluation of parking meter revenues and enforcement downtown—comparing the past 10 years with other cities—and an exploration of privatization.

Synchronizing traffic signals in Baton Rouge.

Growing support for entrepreneurs through NexusLA, LSU Innovation Park, and The Alliance .

Support for school choice in East Baton Rouge Parish to expand, including approval of a new independent system in St. George.

In his column, McCollister also asks, “Is Greenland more important than Louisiana to Gov. Jeff Landry?” He questions why the governor is wasting his time as an envoy for President Donald Trump, given that two recent reports show that outmigration is a major problem for Louisiana, ranking the state as the worst in the South and near the bottom in the nation. He even questions whether the envoy role is legal for Landry.

Finally, McCollister offers congratulations to The Dunham School Tigers as state football champions from the Capital Region.

