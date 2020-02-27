Rob Stuart named to lead LSU Foundation

The LSU Foundation Board of Directors today announced it has named Robert M. Stuart Jr. as president and CEO of the LSU Foundation.

Stuart has served as interim president and CEO since Jan. 1, following J. Bryan Benchoff’s Dec. 31 retirement.

Stuart’s appointment comes at a critical time for the LSU Foundation, almost a year into the LSU System’s six-year Fierce for the Future fundraising campaign. In his interim role, Stuart has led efforts to reach the $1.5 billion campaign goal, which was publicly unveiled in March 2019 after some $571 million in donations had been quietly amassed over a nearly four-year period.

Stuart brings with him years of LSU Foundation experience, having served as the first chairperson of the LSU Foundation National Board and as chairman of the LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation.

Most recently, Stuart served as the chairperson of the LSU Foundation Board of Directors, during which he helped prepare and launch the Fierce for the Future campaign.

“Rob’s transition into the interim role has been seamless, a reflection of the breadth and depth of his experience with the LSU Foundation and the entire university,” says LSU Foundation Board of Directors Chair Clarence P. Cazalot Jr. in a prepared statement.

Stuart, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in finance from LSU, is the former national head of middle-market corporate banking at Capital One. Additionally, Stuart has served as board chair for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Woman’s Hospital. Read the LSU announcement.