Rezoning sought for a Burbank housing development

Plans to rezone an 11-acre tract for a housing development are in the works.

The proposed plans include rezoning the tract from rural to planned unit development to create 48 medium-density lots on a Burbank Drive property near Pisa Drive and Portula Avenue.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission will review the plans at its April meeting. Christopher Maestri of MR Engineering & Surveying LLC filed the application.

Arthur Lancaster’s Pelican Parkway LLC owns the land. The company bought the property for $775,000 in 2021.

The single-family lots would take up slightly over 5 acres, according to the submitted plan.

The proposed development is less than a mile from D.R. Horton’s Pelican Lakes residential community. The national homebuilder bought lots from Pelican Parkway LLC for the development in October for $1.5 million.